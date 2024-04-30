Fillets with bright flavors

Set in a shallow pool of briny, gingery oil, mild fish fillets cook effortlessly on a sheet pan, layered with bold lemon, olives and capers, similar to a deconstructed tapenade. The mixture is brightened even further with the addition of grated ginger, which provides a zingy contrast to the salty, meaty olives. (But this recipe is flexible: Sliced garlic or anchovies would also work nicely, taking a more savory turn.) Nestling the delicate fish in oil helps it stay moist in the oven, and creates a no-effort pan sauce that is best served with bread, to soak up every delicious drop.

Baked Fish With Olives and Ginger

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 1 cup pitted green olives (preferably Castelvetrano), roughly chopped

• 1 tablespoon drained capers

• 1 lemon, halved, 1/2 thinly sliced

• 4 (6-ounce) skinless mild white fish fillets (such as cod, hake or halibut), each about 1-inch thick

• Salt and black pepper

• 1 (1/2-inch) piece fresh (unpeeled) ginger, finely grated

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

• 2 packed tablespoons torn or chopped fresh parsley or cilantro leaves and tender stems

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. On a rimmed sheet pan or baking dish, combine the olive oil, olives, capers and lemon slices. Turn the fish fillets in the oil to coat and space them evenly apart.

Season the exposed parts with salt, then the grated ginger, rubbing it in. Top each fillet with a grind or two of black pepper and the crushed red pepper.

Cover with foil and bake until the center of each fish fillet is opaque and the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes. (Thinner fillets will cook more quickly.)

Carefully remove the foil, then squeeze the remaining lemon half over everything. Spoon the olive and olive oil mixture over the fish. Garnish with the parsley and serve.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.