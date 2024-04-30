Juicy chicken complete with a crispy skin

Marinating chicken in yogurt, much like buttermilk, creates juicy meat and caramelized skin, but yogurt’s additional fat and lactic acid contributes extra richness and tang. The practice of marinating meat in yogurt likely dates as far back as 13th century Central Asia and has stood the test of time for good reasons. While you don’t need to add anything to the yogurt besides salt for it to work its magic, yogurt carries flavors well. For even more depth, consider fresh aromatics like chopped chiles, garlic, ginger and herbs, as well as dried spices like turmeric, cumin, za’atar and garam masala. As yet another bonus, you could serve more yogurt alongside to sauce the chicken. If marinating with Greek yogurt, thin it with a little olive oil until pourable — otherwise, its weight could keep the skin from crisping.

Yogurt-Marinated Roast Chicken

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup plain full-fat yogurt

• 2 teaspoons kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal), or 1 teaspoon fine sea salt or coarse kosher salt

• 3 1/2 to 4 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken pieces (or one whole chicken of equal weight, see tip below)

Directions:

In a large bowl, resealable container or zip-top bag, stir together the yogurt and salt. Pat the chicken dry, then add to the yogurt and coat every nook and cranny with the yogurt. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour but preferably longer, up to 24 hours.

Heat the oven to 425 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Scrape off excess yogurt, then transfer the chicken to the sheet pan, skin side up. Roast until browned and cooked through, 35 to 40 minutes for pieces and 45 to 50 minutes for a whole chicken. (For the juiciest results, check that the breast is at least 155 degrees and the dark meat at least 165 degrees in the thickest parts.)

Total time: 2 hours, serves 4-6.

Tip:

For even browning and cooking, if using a whole chicken, spatchcock it first. To do so, place the chicken on a cutting board, breast side down. Using sharp kitchen shears, remove the backbone by cutting on either side of the backbone to release it. Flip the chicken, open it up and set it breast side up. Flatten the chicken by pressing firmly in the center; you should hear a crack.