Blood vial delivery prompts evacuation of Washington RNC headquarters

By Tim Reid and Gram Slattery / Reuters

Today

WASHINGTON >> The Republican National Committee’s headquarters in Washington was briefly evacuated this morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was delivered to the building, the police and the RNC said.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said the vials of blood were sent to the organization’s headquarters, prompting a police lockdown of the building. In a statement, he called it a “revolting attack”.

The RNC, the parent organization of the Republican Party, is playing a major role in the campaign of former President Donald Trump, who will face Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.

Authorities initially closed off one street and directed staff and other personnel to avoid the area, which is close to the U.S. Capitol building. By midmorning, employees were re-entering the offices, and police were leaving the scene, according to a Reuters witness.

“The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated,” U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Reid, Gram Slattery and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Ross Colvin, Chizu Nomiyama, Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

