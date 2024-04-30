Make Mom’s day in the tastiest way

Swipe or click to see more

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 12. Whether Mom prefers brunch, desserts or dinner, here are delicious ways to treat her:

53 By the Sea

53 By the Sea (53 Ahui St.) is offering a three-course brunch menu, available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It includes a seafood platter (served family style), entrée — choice of Dutch Baby, lobster frittata or braised veal breast — and a dessert of mango graham cake.

Call 808-536-5353.

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar (100 Holomoana St. third floor) is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch buffet, available from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Enjoy dishes like salmon pistou, snow crab legs and grilled short ribs, along with specialty desserts like red velvet cupcakes, Earl Grey chiffon, pot de crème and more.

Call 808-944-4494 or visit 100sails.com.

Arden Waikiki

Arden Waikiki’s (2885 Kalakaua Ave.) brunch specials are available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tasty options include crab cake Benny, breakfast congee, spicy mentaiko udon, mushroom and Sweet Land Farm Gouda, and more.

Visit ardenwaikiki.com.

Artizen by MW

Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 102) is offering a takeout bento that includes customer favorites like truffle-braised short-rib, miso honey-glazed butterfish, seafood croquette, Yumepirika white rice, medley of vegetables and chocolate cake.

Must preorder by May 10.

Visit artizenbymw.com.

Dean & Deluca Hawaii

Dean & Deluca Hawaii at The Ritz-Carlton Residence, Waikiki Beach (383 Kalaimoku St.) is offering a dome-shaped flower cake perfect for Mother’s Day, along with an early summer limited-edition afternoon tea.

The Mother’s Day cake features a light, fluffy, two-layer sponge cake filled with sliced strawberries and a delicate cream. Order online for pickup at The Ritz-Carlton from May 10 to 12.

Starting May 7, The Artisan Loft (located on the second floor of Dean & Deluca Hawaii) is featuring an early summer menu as part of its afternoon tea. This early summer edition features a five-course set that’s highlighted by red and pink hues. Afternoon tea is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Visit deandeluca-hawaii.com.

Fire Grill Waikiki

Fire Grill Waikiki (2330 Kuhio Ave.) is doing a three-course Mother’s Day special that includes potato-cheese croquettes, pasta with kale and basil, and panna cotta with strawberries, mixed berry sauce and raspberry sorbet.

Call 808-744-3300 or visit trfiregrill.com.

Choco Lea

Choco Lea (2909 Lowrey Ave.) is offering a variety of special bundles for Mother’s Day. Bundles include goodies like a dark chocolate fortune cookie, a gemstone truffle box, a dark chocolate Oreo and more.

Call 808-371-2234 or visit chocolea.com.

FUSION Café + Wine

This Kaimuki biz (3457 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102) is offering an exclusive package to make moms feel extra special. Enjoy a box of heart-shaped chocolates in six flavors, fresh flowers from ISLAND-BOY, and a bottle of sparkling wine.

Preorders accepted until May 10. Pickup is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11.

Call 808-675-6091 or visit fusion-café.com.

Hokulani Bake Shop

Hokulani Bake Shop (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4B) is offering a Mother’s Day four-pack with guava, red velvet, super lemon and vanilla buttercream cupcakes. Mother’s Day mini cupcakes are also available and feature vanilla buttercream and guava flavors.

Preorders start May 2. Call 808-536-2253 or visit hokulanibakeshop.com.

Margotto Hawaii

An indulgent charcoal-grilled A5 wagyu steak and dessert plate featuring tiramisu and gateau chocolate on a decorated plate will be included in Margotto Hawaii’s (514 Piikoi St.) 12-course grand degustation menu on Mother’s Day.

Call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.

MW Restaurant

This restaurant’s (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201) MW Feast is a takeout meal designed to feed six to eight people. It includes ahi nachos, Cobb salad, potato mac salad, seafood boil, garlic Brandt prime rib, Rice Factory white rice, a medley of vegetables and an 8-inch strawberry shortcake.

Special cakes available during Mother’s Day weekend include 6-inch strawberry shortcake, Makaha mango shortcake, Melanie’s strawberry “Jell-O” cheesecake and carrot cake.

Preorders are accepted online; must preorder by May 7.

Visit mwrestaurant.com.

Olive Branch Hawaii

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii is offering specialty boxes of a dozen dipped strawberries and an Olive charcuterie box. Bundles featuring both items are also available.

Visit olivebranchhawaii.com.

StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant

StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) is offering a three-course Mother’s Day brunch. The first course includes a choice of island ahi poke, instant bacon, wild mushroom ragout, truffle Caesar or smoked burrata. The second course includes a choice of dry-aged loco moco, crème brulée French toast, Big Glory Bay king salmon, holo holo burger or 12-ounce Prime New York strip. Dessert includes a choice of Kona dark chocolate layer cake or Basque-style cheesecake.

Call 808-896-2545 or visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

The Buffet at Hyatt

The Buffet at Hyatt (2424 Kalakaua Ave.) is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch and dinner buffet. Celebrate with favorites like alaea salt slow-roasted prime rib with au jus and horseradish, Chinatown roasted whole pig with finadene sauce, and made-to-order temaki rolls. Special cocktail offerings will also be available.

Call 808-923-1234.

Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering

The Mother’s Day dinner pack at Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering (94-903 Farrington Hwy.) is designed to feed four to six people; pickup is on May 12.

It includes a choice of baked mushroom chicken with gravy or boneless baked teriyaki chicken, boneless misoyaki butterfish or mahi mahi with lemon butter caper cream sauce, roasted red potatoes or steamed rice, summer squash and zucchini medley or oven-roasted vegetables, potato mac salad or Chinese chicken salad, spicy ahi on sushi rice and blueberry crumble squares.

Call 808-671-3779 or visit taniokas.com.

Tim Ho Wan

Located in Royal Hawaiian Center, Tim Ho Wan (2233 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. B-303) is celebrating Mother’s Day with a tasty combo — enjoy a whole steamed lobster for a discounted price, and all moms receive a free dessert.

Call 808-888-6088.