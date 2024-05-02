Letter: Plant-based lifestyle will help Hawaii grow, thrive

Lettuce grown in Waipahu High School’s agriculture work area is seen on Feb. 1.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Sending a big mahalo to Sen. Mike Gabbard and the legislators for introducing and voting in favor of Senate Concurrent Resolution 101 supporting a plant-based lifestyle. It urges our citizens to make a healthy choice; a choice for nutrition, for the environment, for the animals and for plant-based building materials.

Our nation is facing a severe health crisis with obesity and other chronic diseases. The science is clear: Plant-based eating can help prevent and/or reverse our most prevalent chronic diseases, acne, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, erectile dysfunction, heart disease, strokes, cancer, inflammation, chronic pain and obesity.

With the rise of diabetes and obesity in our children, informed personal choices matter even more. A plant-based option in schools will allow our keiki to choose health, stewardship of the environment and compassion for animals.

Stephanie Skow

Lihue

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter