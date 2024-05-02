Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, May 2, 2024 74° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Plant-based lifestyle will help Hawaii grow, thrive

Today

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lettuce grown in Waipahu High School’s agriculture work area is seen on Feb. 1.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Lettuce grown in Waipahu High School’s agriculture work area is seen on Feb. 1.