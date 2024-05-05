Las Vegas Advisor: Pool season can mean inclusivity — for a fee

With the Vegas party machine revving up for summer, the action at the pools takes center stage. Unlike the days when you had to be a hotel guest to get into a casino pool, many are now open to the public for swimming or partying, but be prepared to pay for the privilege.

The following pools will be hopping all summer long as part of Las Vegas’ vibrant “daylife” scene: Aliante, Aria, Caesars Palace, Circa, Cosmopolitan, Durango, Downtown Grand, Encore, Flamingo, Fontainebleau, Golden Nugget, Green Valley Ranch, Harrah’s, Horseshoe Las Vegas, JW Marriott, Luxor, Mirage, M Resort, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Palazzo, Palms, Palms Place, Paris, Park MGM, Planet Hollywood, Plaza, Red Rock, Resorts World, Sahara, Sunset Station, The Cromwell, The Linq, The Strat, Venetian, Virgin and Wynn.

If you don’t see the resort at which you’re staying on the list, don’t worry. All the casinos have pools for their guests; they just aren’t all open to the public.

Toptional: Once ubiquitous, this year there are only four “toptional” pools, meaning topless sunbathing by women is allowed: Lexi (Naked Pool), Mandalay Bay (Moorea Beach), Venetian (TAO) and Wynn (European Pool).

Blackjack: Also diminished in number are casinos where you can play live blackjack by the pool. This year there are six: Caesars Palace, Circa, Encore, Flamingo, Golden Nugget and Red Rock.

Question: If I forget to cash in my slot ticket, how long do I have before it expires?

Answer: That depends on where it’s from. The range is 30 to 180 days, with the latter being prevalent. Check the back of the TITO (ticket-in ticket-out) voucher. And be aware that you have to redeem them in person — you can’t mail them in for payment like sports betting tickets.

