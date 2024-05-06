FAA opens new probe into Boeing 787 inspections

WASHINGTON >> The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said today it has opened a new investigation into the Boeing 787 Dreamliner after the planemaker told the regulator last month it may not have completed required inspections.

The FAA said it is investigating whether Boeing completed the inspections to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes “and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records.” The FAA said “at the same time, Boeing is reinspecting all 787 airplanes still within the production system and must also create a plan to address the in-service fleet.”