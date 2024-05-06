Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, May 6, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

FAA opens new probe into Boeing 787 inspections

By David Shepardson / Reuters

Today Last updated 10:17 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER/FILE PHOTO A Boeing 777-9, a variant of the 777X, performs a flying display at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, in June 2023.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER/FILE PHOTO

A Boeing 777-9, a variant of the 777X, performs a flying display at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, in June 2023.

WASHINGTON >> The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said today it has opened a new investigation into the Boeing 787 Dreamliner after the planemaker told the regulator last month it may not have completed required inspections.

The FAA said it is investigating whether Boeing completed the inspections to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes “and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records.” The FAA said “at the same time, Boeing is reinspecting all 787 airplanes still within the production system and must also create a plan to address the in-service fleet.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide