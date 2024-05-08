On the Move: Maryann Sasaki

The Domestic Violence Action Center, a nonprofit organization, has appointed Maryann Sasaki as its staff attorney. Sasaki is a litigator specializing in tax litigation and probate, land, tenant and family law. She is a graduate of the Harvard University Law School and a member of the New York and Hawaii State Bar Associations. She began her career with community law before law school as one of several leaders of a rent strike in New York City. Sasaki has handled senior law, divorce, paternity, emancipation and adoptions in New York and Hawaii and served as an informal attorney for the Catholic Worker organization.

