Scoreboard – May 9, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

TENNIS

Island Insurance/HHSAA State Championships: Day 1, 8:30 a.m. at

Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at

Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division I State Championships:

Quarterfinals. At Punahou: Mililani vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-

Hawaii vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. At Kamehameha: Roosevelt vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.;

Kamehameha vs. Hilo, 7 p.m.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division II State Championships:

First Round. At Kalani: Molokai vs. Waialua, 5 p.m.; Kau vs. University, 7 p.m. At Damien: Le Jardin vs. Island School, 5 p.m.; Kailua vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships:

Quarterfinals, ‘Iolani vs. Kahuku, 3:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Baldwin, 4:45 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Punahou, 7:15 p.m. Matches at

Kamehameha.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

TENNIS

Island Insurance/HHSAA State

Championships: Day 2, singles and

doubles quarterfinals at 8:30 a.m. and

10 a.m.; singles and doubles semifinals at noon and 1:30 p.m. Matches at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

Island Movers/HHSAA State

Championships: Trials, field events start at 9 a.m.; running events start at 2:30 p.m. Meet at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division I State Championships:

Semifinals at Punahou: Kamehameha/Hilo winner vs. Roosevelt/Moanalua winner,

5 p.m.; Mililani/Kamehameha-Maui winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/Punahou winner,

7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at

Kamehameha: Mililani/Kamehameha-Maui loser vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/Punahou loser, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha/Hilo loser vs. Roosevelt/Moanalua loser, 6:30 p.m.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division II State Championships:

Semifinals at Kalani: Le Jardin/Island School winner vs. Kailua/Konawaena

winner, 5 p.m.; Molokai/Waialua winner vs. Kau/University winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Damien: Molokai/Waialua loser vs. Kau/University loser, 5 p.m.;

Le Jardin/Island School loser vs. Kailua/Konawaena loser, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships:

Fifth-place semifinals, Kaiser/Baldwin loser vs. Roosevelt/Punahou loser, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. ‘Iolani/Kahuku loser, 4:45 p.m.

Semifinals, Kamehameha/Kamehameha-

Hawaii winner vs. ‘Iolani/Kahuku winner,

6 p.m.; Kaiser/Baldwin winner vs. Roosevelt/

Punahou winner, 7:15 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 1: Leilehua vs. Waiakea, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: Kalani vs. Maui High, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Waianae vs. Kapolei, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Campbell vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Consolation Semifinal

Game 5: Waianae/Kapolei loser vs.

Leilehua/Waiakea loser, 9:15 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Game 6: Waianae/Kapolei winner vs No. 3

Baldwin, 11:30 a.m.

Game 7: Campbell/Maryknoll winner vs.

No. 4 Kealakehe, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Leilehua/Waiakea winner vs.

No. 2 Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.

Game 9: Kalani/Maui High winner vs.

No. 1 Mililani, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

Consolation Semifinal

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 10: Campbell/Maryknoll loser vs.

Kalani/Maui High loser, 9:15 a.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At McKinley

Game 11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser,

noon

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 9 loser,

2 p.m.

Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8

winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9

winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17

At McKinley

Consolation

Game 15: Game 5 winner vs. Game 10

winner, 11 a.m.

Fifth Place

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12

winner, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Game 17: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14

loser, 5 p.m.

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Championship

Game 18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14

winner, 7 p.m.

Note: The DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championship bracket has not been

released.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Golden Eagles 13, Fat Katz 11

Zen 11, Waipio 2

Lokahi 15, Kool Katz 10

Hui Ohana 13, Bad Company 12

Hawaiians 24, Islanders 9

Sons of Hawaii 12, Go Deep 11

Na Pueo 18, Kupuna Kane 17

Sportsmen 11, Firehouse 3

Aikane 14, Action 1

Ho‘o Ikaika 15, Makules 3

P.H. Shipyard 23, Yankees 11

PIGEON RACING

Hawaii Flyers

From Kaimu Beach, Hawaii Island to Oahu

1. Sidney Lum 231.528 miles/44.73 mph. 2. Norman Lewellen 223.848/44.06.

3. Allan Komatsu 223.377/44.04. 4. Bruce Figueira 226.004/42.40. 5. George

Contento 228.508/40.63.

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State

Championship

Wednesday

First Round

At Pearl City

Game 1: Konawaena vs. No. 1 Waianae,

10 a.m.

Game 2: Damien vs. No. 4 Molokai, 2 p.m.

At Radford

Game 3: Kahuku vs. No. 2 Kauai, noon

Game 4: Radford vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

Consolation Semifinals

At Radford

Game 5: Damien/Molokai loser vs.

Konawaena/Waianae loser, noon

Game 6: Radford/Kamehameha-Hawaii

loser vs. Kahuku/Kauai, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 7: Radford/Kamehameha-Hawaii

winner vs. Kahuku/Kauai winner, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Damien/Molokai winner vs.

Konawaena/Waianae winner, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 17

At Les Murakami Stadium

Consolation

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5

winner, 9 a.m.

Third Place

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser,

11:15 a.m.

Championship

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8

winner, 4 p.m.

Note: The Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championship bracket has not been released.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships

First Round

May 4

‘Iolani 14, Kamehameha-Maui 3

May 6

Match 1: Roosevelt 10, Hawaii Prep 8

Kaiser 14, Kalaheo 3

Kamehameha 14, Mililani 4

Quarterfinals

Today

At Kamehameha

Match 5: ‘Iolani vs. No. 2 Kahuku, 3:30 p.m.

Match 6: Kaiser vs. No. 4 Baldwin, 4:45 p.m.

Match 7: Kamehameha vs. No. 3

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6 p.m.

Match 8: Roosevelt vs. No. 1 Punahou,

7:15 p.m.

Friday

At Kamehameha

Fifth-place semifinals

Match 9: Kaiser/Baldwin loser vs.

Roosevelt/Punahou loser, 3:30 p.m.

Match 10: Kamehameha/Kamehameha-

Hawaii loser vs. ‘Iolani/Kahuku loser,

4:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 11: Kamehameha/Kamehameha-

Hawaii winner vs. ‘Iolani/Kahuku winner,

6 p.m.

Match 12: Kaiser/Baldwin winner vs.

Roosevelt/Punahou winner, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

At Kamehameha

Fifth place

Match 13: Match 10 winner vs. Match 9

winner, 4:15 p.m.

Third place

Match 14: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12

loser, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Match 15: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12

winner, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

PGA WORKS MEN’S

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION II

At Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Wednesday

Final Round; par 72

Team

Chaminade 306-317-308—931

Lincoln (Mo.) 301-318-313—932

Bluefield State 310-311-313—934

Kentucky State 311-318-310—939

Savannah State 317-334-305—956

Virginia State 316-335-318—969

Winston-Salem St. 341-366-334—1041

Johnson C. Smith 349-364-345—1058

Individual

Austin Shoemaker (Linc) 68-77-75—220

Ethan Alexander (CU) 72-79-71—222

Robert Johnson (KS) 75-75-73—223

David Chávez (VS) 74-77-74—225

Micah Stangebye (KS) 76-78-71—225

Emmanuel Lim (BS) 74-79-75—228

Maximiliano Dufey (KS) 76-74-78—228

Jack Yeager (CU) 75-75-79—229

Alexander Hambleton (BS) 81-77-74—232

Jaden Saunders (SS) 77-82-74—233

Henry Mwanza (Linc) 74-82-77—233

Remon Rabie (Linc) 76-81-77—234

Juan Ruiz Patino (VS) 73-85-78—236

Case Tolliver (BS) 80-74-82—236

Tanner Dorsey (BS) 75-81-82—238

Mark Greene (SS) 79-87-74—240

Enguerrand Guiset (SS) 81-83-80—244

Ky Stopp (CU) 80-82-82—244

Blake Buonopane 88-81-76—245

Blake Meredith (Linc) 84-78-84—246

Other Chaminade golfer

Zachary Dubourdieu (CU) 79-82-WD

David S. Ishii Foundation/

HHSAA Girls Championship

At Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course

Final Round

Wednesday

Team

Punahou 233-212—445

Mililani 238-227—465

Moanalua 253-225—478

Maui Prep 250-234—484

‘Iolani 246-239—485

Kalani 255-249—504

Maui High 267-261—528

Baldwin 272-258—530

Waiakea 289-265—554

Hilo 285-273—558

Kauai 286-297—583

Individual

Jasmine Wong (‘Iolani) 74-72—146

Jessica Lee (Punahou) 76-71—147

Nicole Ikeda (Punahou) 78-70-—148

Mia Cepeda (Kahuku) 74-75-—149

Sydney Fuke (Punahou) 78-71—149

Ava Cepeda (Kahuku) 79-72—151

Mia Hirashima (Moanalua) 83-71-—154

Tehya Chumley (Maui Prep) 80-74—154

Kady Matsumoto (Mililani) 77-77—154

Jacey Kage (Hawaii Prep) 81-74—155

Samantha Monroe (Punahou) 79-76—155 Kirsten Hall (Kamehameha) 74-81—155

Madison Kuratani (Punahou) 79-77—156

Mariko Yonemura (Mililani) 79-77—156

Kieran Florino (Mililani) 82-75—157

Anessa Riglos (Baldwin) 81-76—157

Kate Nakaoka (Mililani) 83-75—158

Paige Sur (Moanalua) 81-78—159

Mira Kubo (Punahou) 78-81—159

Anna Sailer (Hawaii Prep) 80-80—160

Mia Nakaoka (Mililani) 81-79—160

Kira Uno (Roosevelt) 85-77—162 Kailee McKee (Kalani) 80-82—162

Sacha Salem (Maui Prep) 84-79—163

Bri-Ela Nakagawa (Punahou) 81-82—163

Mia Teramae (‘Iolani) 80-84—164

Kulia Maldonado (Waialua) 79-86—165

Lia Choi (Moanalua) 90-76—166

Naiya Hamasaki (KS-Maui) 84-82—166

Lynea Kelsey (Campbell) 80-86—166

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Championships

DIVISION I

May 6

First Round

Match 1: Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Castle

23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 15-8

Match 2: Mililani def. Aiea 25-16, 25-18,

18-25, 25-15

Match 3: Roosevelt def. Maui High, 25-17,

25-19, 23-25, 26-24

Match 4: Kamehameha def. Campbell,

25-13, 25-17, 25-15

Today

Quarterfinals

At Punahou

Match 5: Mililani vs. No. 4 Kamehameha-

Maui, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Kamehameha-Hawaii vs.

No. 1 Punahou, 7 p.m.

At Kamehameha

Match 7: Roosevelt vs. No. 2 Moanalua,

5 p.m.

Match 8: Kamehameha vs. No. 3 Hilo,

7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-place semifinals

At Kamehameha

Match 9: Mililani/Kamehameha-Maui loser

vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/Punahou loser,

5 p.m.

Match 10: Kamehameha/Hilo loser vs.

Roosevelt/Moanalua loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Punahou

Match 11: Kamehameha/Hilo winner vs.

Roosevelt/Moanalua winner, 5 p.m.

Match 12: Mililani/Kamehameha-Maui

winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/Punahou

winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Match 13: Match 10 winner vs. Match 9

winner, 12:30 p.m.

Third place

Match 14: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12

loser, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Match 15: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12

winner, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

Today

Quarterfinals

At Kalani

Match 1: No. 5 Molokai vs. No. 4 Waialua,

5 p.m.

Match 2: Kau vs. No. 1 University, 7 p.m.

At Damien

Match 3: Le Jardin vs. No. 3 Island School,

5 p.m.

Match 4: Kailua vs. No. 2 Konawaena,

7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-place semifinals

At Damien

Match 5: Molokai/Waialua loser vs. Kau/

University loser, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Le Jardin/Island School loser vs.

Kailua/Konawaena loser, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

At Kalani

Match 7: Le Jardin/Island School winner

vs. Kailua/Konawaena winner, 5 p.m.

Match 8: Molokai/Waialua winner vs.

Kau/University winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Match 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5

winner, 11 a.m.

Third place

Match 10: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 loser,

2 p.m.

Championship

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8

winner, 5 p.m.