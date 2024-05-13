Kraft Heinz exploring sale of Oscar Mayer business, WSJ reports

Kraft Heinz is exploring a sale of its Oscar Mayer meats business that could fetch anything between $3 billion to $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The packaged food maker has tapped Bank of America and Centerview Partners to gauge interest in the business, the report said.

Kraft Heinz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of the company were up marginally following the report.