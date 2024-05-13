Vital Statistics: May 3-9, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 3-9
>> ShaeLynn Kaohulani Kalei‘hiipolionalani Anderson and Shaden Gabriel Kealakapu‘okalani Yuuta Borges
>> Maribel Bentura and Karson Drew Gibson
>> Cody James Berghuis and Liann Kelly Cagle
>> Christian Ryley Brown and Taylor Bree Mary Clairoux
>> Jason Arthur Brown and Serene Diana Weber
>> David Michael Burns and Melissa Candida Cornett
>> Kerianne Pauline Cauley and Matthew Paul Ross
>> Saul Sergio Cervantes and Amiel Alondra Cano Monge
>> Javan Andrew Conklin and Erica Marie Deshaies
>> Taylor Sky Costello and Dustin Michael Maurer
>> Kellee Ann Cross and Tyler Scott Carter
>> Kyla Alexandria English and Alexander Reed Jordan
>> Matthew Nicholas Fessick and Felicia Alejandra Williams
>> Malia Rebecca Haley and Jaime Leon de Castro-Bentolila
>> Brittney Ann Hendry and Jensen Thomas Holder
>> Lori Hiroko Higashi and Korey Travis Tsubota
>> Leah Kay Johnston and Vinko Antun Pejic
>> Melonee Mae Leinaala Kahaunaele and Shawn David Ferreira
>> Robyn Roberta Pohai Knott and Jonathan Patrick Wengler
>> Sarah Alexandra Kucaj and Kyle Allen Kitzrow
>> Alexander Jhay Dizon Lavarias and Azalea De La Rosa Angel
>> Patrick Joseph Longley and Clarice Santiago Guido
>> Kelseyrose Kamalei Endo Manuel and Triton Style Torres
>> Natalie Ann Matsuyama and Dyrbe Kai Nainoa Enos
>> Robin Menzel and Judith Ivonne Joosten
>> Zhizhe Miao and Xia Liu
>> Chasiti Dawn Murphy and Derek Allyn Rankin
>> Paula Asuncion Ocampo and Noezza Ira Padilla Cabrito
>> Robert Victor Piagentini and Kaylee Dawn Polke
>> Donald Harold Puent III and Clarisse Anne Lachica Gaspar
>> Edward Steven Ramirez and Tachina Faatamalii Tupuola
>> Amber Kanoelani Rosenberg and Leo Anthony Apelahama Keliinui
>> Christophe Laurent Salet and Déborah Angelique Alliez
>> Sarah Schiebel and Tobias Ray Wallhaeusser
>> He Shi and Bo Ning
>> Martin Peter Siggins and Nicole Kiana Dobarro
>> Alexander Joseph Smith and Christine Marie Scheffler
>> Chelsea Renea Stokely and Colton Matthew Edward Fulk
>> Anna Keola Kaukahi Thomas and Donovan Kuhio Colleps
>> Troy Nathan Turner and Addie Paloma Sarad
>> Stefanie Marie Uribe and Davis Olanrewaju Somoye
>> Jacob Andrew Waldron and Sarah Sieglinde Subko
>> Kenny Wehling and Sophie Gehr
>> Yiting Xiao and Yang Tian
>> Joshua Fugefe’ai Yandall and Kristie Anna Vili
>> Christopher Turner Zimmerman and Katie Lynn Larsen
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 3-9
>> Kala‘iku Achaigua Adolpho-Makuakane
>> Rozalyn Nohemi Carrillo
>> Audrey Ka hiwahiwa a na lani Ceno
>> Allison Jane Clapp
>> Neal Kaizen Victorio Enriquez
>> Harper Lei Hi‘ilani Fitzmaurice
>> Everly Reign Ganigan-Agaloos
>> Nasir Makoa Gordon
>> Harim Hau‘olimaikalani Torres- Umi Gorospe
>> Sophie-Jean Kawahinekilohoku Keala Grace
>> Malosi Fa’amanuiaga Hendricks- Milovale
>> Loyalty-Bless Alofamoni Higa-Paulo
>> Kolten Akahi Angelo Horiuchi
>> Loulu Kwai Hin Hung
>> Kamila Charmaine Keanelaonalani Jefferson
>> Emma Khamsing
>> Chance Christopher Kneeland
>> Alan-Knox La‘ikuokamanawa Talalotu Labanon
>> Airen Kenzo Keali‘iholokai Miner
>> Jessie Laurent Russel Moncur
>> Ellawyn Amara Okamoto
>> Reja Laulea Nui Olores- Gayagas
>> Nadiya Yui Orihuela
>> Adena Maria Reimers
>> Alaia Rayne Kauanoeanuhea Reylubong
>> Jace Michael Scott Rice
>> Takami Kataru Kaeokekai Seiyott
>> Isabella Kai Short
>> Hanuolamaikamakualani Henry Solliday
>> Kalae Zenna Hokuli‘a Spencer
>> Malia Denyse Tanaka
>> Alfred Kekoakaumaka Kukahiko Tipon IV
>> Xaydria Ku‘uipo Uiliata
>> Maxzynn Lotrafina Nesa Medrano Va’a
>> Kamaya Kahealani Chikasha Wallen