Vital Statistics: May 3-9, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 3-9

>> ShaeLynn Kaohulani Kalei‘hiipolionalani Anderson and Shaden Gabriel Kealakapu‘okalani Yuuta Borges

>> Maribel Bentura and Karson Drew Gibson

>> Cody James Berghuis and Liann Kelly Cagle

>> Christian Ryley Brown and Taylor Bree Mary Clairoux

>> Jason Arthur Brown and Serene Diana Weber

>> David Michael Burns and Melissa Candida Cornett

>> Kerianne Pauline Cauley and Matthew Paul Ross

>> Saul Sergio Cervantes and Amiel Alondra Cano Monge

>> Javan Andrew Conklin and Erica Marie Deshaies

>> Taylor Sky Costello and Dustin Michael Maurer

>> Kellee Ann Cross and Tyler Scott Carter

>> Kyla Alexandria English and Alexander Reed Jordan

>> Matthew Nicholas Fessick and Felicia Alejandra Williams

>> Malia Rebecca Haley and Jaime Leon de Castro-Bentolila

>> Brittney Ann Hendry and Jensen Thomas Holder

>> Lori Hiroko Higashi and Korey Travis Tsubota

>> Leah Kay Johnston and Vinko Antun Pejic

>> Melonee Mae Leinaala Kahaunaele and Shawn David Ferreira

>> Robyn Roberta Pohai Knott and Jonathan Patrick Wengler

>> Sarah Alexandra Kucaj and Kyle Allen Kitzrow

>> Alexander Jhay Dizon Lavarias and Azalea De La Rosa Angel

>> Patrick Joseph Longley and Clarice Santiago Guido

>> Kelseyrose Kamalei Endo Manuel and Triton Style Torres

>> Natalie Ann Matsuyama and Dyrbe Kai Nainoa Enos

>> Robin Menzel and Judith Ivonne Joosten

>> Zhizhe Miao and Xia Liu

>> Chasiti Dawn Murphy and Derek Allyn Rankin

>> Paula Asuncion Ocampo and Noezza Ira Padilla Cabrito

>> Robert Victor Piagentini and Kaylee Dawn Polke

>> Donald Harold Puent III and Clarisse Anne Lachica Gaspar

>> Edward Steven Ramirez and Tachina Faatamalii Tupuola

>> Amber Kanoelani Rosenberg and Leo Anthony Apelahama Keliinui

>> Christophe Laurent Salet and Déborah Angelique Alliez

>> Sarah Schiebel and Tobias Ray Wallhaeusser

>> He Shi and Bo Ning

>> Martin Peter Siggins and Nicole Kiana Dobarro

>> Alexander Joseph Smith and Christine Marie Scheffler

>> Chelsea Renea Stokely and Colton Matthew Edward Fulk

>> Anna Keola Kaukahi Thomas and Donovan Kuhio Colleps

>> Troy Nathan Turner and Addie Paloma Sarad

>> Stefanie Marie Uribe and Davis Olanrewaju Somoye

>> Jacob Andrew Waldron and Sarah Sieglinde Subko

>> Kenny Wehling and Sophie Gehr

>> Yiting Xiao and Yang Tian

>> Joshua Fugefe’ai Yandall and Kristie Anna Vili

>> Christopher Turner Zimmerman and Katie Lynn Larsen

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 3-9

>> Kala‘iku Achaigua Adolpho-Makuakane

>> Rozalyn Nohemi Carrillo

>> Audrey Ka hiwahiwa a na lani Ceno

>> Allison Jane Clapp

>> Neal Kaizen Victorio Enriquez

>> Harper Lei Hi‘ilani Fitzmaurice

>> Everly Reign Ganigan-Agaloos

>> Nasir Makoa Gordon

>> Harim Hau‘olimaikalani Torres- Umi Gorospe

>> Sophie-Jean Kawahinekilohoku Keala Grace

>> Malosi Fa’amanuiaga Hendricks- Milovale

>> Loyalty-Bless Alofamoni Higa-Paulo

>> Kolten Akahi Angelo Horiuchi

>> Loulu Kwai Hin Hung

>> Kamila Charmaine Keanelao­nalani Jefferson

>> Emma Khamsing

>> Chance Christopher Kneeland

>> Alan-Knox La‘ikuokamanawa Talalotu Labanon

>> Airen Kenzo Keali‘iholokai Miner

>> Jessie Laurent Russel Moncur

>> Ellawyn Amara Okamoto

>> Reja Laulea Nui Olores- Gayagas

>> Nadiya Yui Orihuela

>> Adena Maria Reimers

>> Alaia Rayne Kauanoeanuhea Reylubong

>> Jace Michael Scott Rice

>> Takami Kataru Kaeokekai Seiyott

>> Isabella Kai Short

>> Hanuolamaikamakualani Henry Solliday

>> Kalae Zenna Hokuli‘a Spencer

>> Malia Denyse Tanaka

>> Alfred Kekoakaumaka Kukahiko Tipon IV

>> Xaydria Ku‘uipo Uiliata

>> Maxzynn Lotrafina Nesa Medrano Va’a

>> Kamaya Kahealani Chikasha Wallen