Akaka Falls to close weekdays for rockfall mitigation work

State officials say Akaka Falls State Park on Hawaii island will be closed on weekdays, starting Wednesday, for rockfall mitigation work.

The estimated $1.3 million project will include rock slope scaling, the installation of anchored wire mesh and the application of shotcrete or concrete applied a high velocity to the hillside, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Prometheus Construction has been awarded the contract for the project, which is expected to continue through the end of May.

The construction zone will be limited to the hillside between the parking lot and the pedestrian walkway below, DLNR said.

The park will remain open on weekends and holidays throughout the construction period.