An easy, summery pasta dish

Practically a no-cook recipe, this celebration of corn, tomatoes and plenty of herbs is about as easy as summer pasta gets. A dollop or two of ricotta adds milky softness, enriching the tangy, garlicky tomatoes and plump kernels of corn, but you can leave it out if you prefer. Although this dish is best with seasonal tomatoes and freshly shucked corn, it’s also excellent made with frozen corn and year-round grape tomatoes, cut into cubes. You can serve this versatile salad warm, at room temperature or even cold as a pasta salad. And leftovers make a terrific lunch the next day.

Pasta With Corn, Mint and Red Onions

Ingredients:

• Fine sea or table salt

• 1 pound cavatelli (or use another small pasta shape, such as orecchiette or shells)

• 5 ears corn, shucked, kernels removed (about 4 cups)

• 2 cups diced ripe tomatoes

• 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

• 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, more to taste

• 1/2 cup olive oil, more for serving

• 3 small or 2 large garlic cloves, grated

• 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, more for serving

• 1/2 cup chopped soft herbs, such as mint, basil or cilantro, or a combination, more for serving

• Fresh ricotta, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente, according to package directions. Add the corn kernels to the pasta about 2 to 4 minutes before the pasta is cooked. Drain.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, onion, lemon juice and 1 teaspoon salt, and set aside to marinate while the pasta cooks.

Add the oil, garlic and red-pepper flakes to a small skillet set over medium-high heat. Let oil heat until the garlic is fragrant but not at all brown, about 1 minute. Pour into the tomato mixture.

Add drained pasta and corn to the tomato mixture. Stir well to coat the pasta. Mix in herbs. Taste and add more lemon juice and salt, if needed. Serve warm or room temperature drizzled with more olive oil, herbs, red-pepper flakes and dollops of ricotta, if you like.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4-6.