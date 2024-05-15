Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Caitlin Clark’s Fever debut a big hit for ESPN

By Field Level Media

USA TODAY Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark moves the ball against Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) and forward DeWanna Bonner (24) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday.
Caitlin Clark’s debut for the Indiana Fever drew 2.1 million viewers across all platforms on Tuesday night, making it the most-watched WNBA game on ESPN.

Viewership peaked at 2.3 million viewers for the game between the Fever and Connecticut Sun. The Sun prevailed 92-71.

The game was the most-watched WNBA game since the Los Angeles Sparks and Houston Comets averaged 2.45 million viewers on NBC for a 2001 Memorial Day contest.

The previous most-watched WNBA game on ESPN networks was for the 2004 WNBA debut of Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, which drew an average of 1.43 million viewers.

Clark scored 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting and committed 10 turnovers in her Indiana debut.

Clark is used to being part of television records. Clark and her Iowa teammates played against South Carolina in this year’s NCAA women’s championship game, and the telecast on ESPN averaged a record 18.7 million viewers.

