State agency: Saudi king to be treated for lung inflammation

By Jana Choukeir, Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher / Reuters

World news

COURTESY OF BANDAR ALGALOUD/SAUDI ROYAL COURT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS / 2020 Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz gives a virtual speech during an opening session of the 15th annual G20 Leaders’ Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
DUBAI >> Saudi King Salman will undergo a treatment program at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah for lung inflammation, the state news agency said on Sunday, hours after he underwent medical tests.

Citing the royal court, the state news agency said the 88-year-old king would be treated with antibiotics until the inflammation subsides.

Earlier on Sunday, King Salman underwent medical tests at the royal clinics at Al Salam Palace due to “high temperature and joint pain”, the state news agency said.

The king was last admitted to hospital in April for a routine checkup, state TV reported then.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, became ruler of the world’s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

