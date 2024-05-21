Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Below-normal hurricane season forecasted for Hawaii

By Star-Advertiser staff

COURTESY NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-WEST Satellite image of the Hawaiian Islands today.
COURTESY NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-WEST

Satellite image of the Hawaiian Islands today.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center today predicted a below-normal hurricane season for the waters near Hawaii.

With a developing La Nina and cooler waters in the forecast, officials said the basin is likely to see between one and four tropical cyclones during the hurricane season that starts June 1.

The Central Pacific basin, which stretches from 140 degrees west to the international dateline (180 degrees), experiences four to five storms during an average year.

In a news conference this morning, forecasters said there’s a 50% chance for a below-normal hurricane season, a 30% chance of near-normal activity and a 20% chance of an above-normal season.

