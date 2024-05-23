Man, 33, charged in assault case against his wife

Prosecutors charged a 33-year-old man this afternoon with first-degree assault for causing a 33-year-old woman serious bodily injury in Waimanalo on May 8.

Roy Hanawahine III was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug.

He is being held on $100,000 bail.

His wife filed a petition for protective order May 17 on behalf of herself and her four minor children from a previous relationship, and it was granted the same day.

The petition said that on May 8 he bit her right cheek, which required 18 external stitches and many internal stitches to repair muscle and nerve damage. Doctors told her she would need three reconstructive surgeries.

She said that he tried to shoot her twice, but both times his gun jammed, he pistol-whipped her right eye, cheek, mouth and nose.

When her daughter tried to shield her mother and yelled at him to stop and get out, he threatened the daughter, his wife said.

He also threatened to take her life numerous times, saying he will “slaughter” her.