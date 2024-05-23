Some Hawaii beaches still under brown water advisory

The state Department of Health has canceled an islandwide brown water advisory for Oahu, but some areas remain under advisory.

The advisories were issued after heavy rains pummeled the isles last week, causing stormwater runoff to flow into coastal waters. The islandwide advisory for Oahu was canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Currently, brown water advisories remain for the following:

OAHU

>> Waimea Bay on North Shore

>> Chun’s Reef on North Shore

>> Kailua Bay

KAUAI

>> Wailua Bay

>> Nawiliwili Bay and Kalapaki Beach

>> Koloa Landing

HAWAII ISLAND

>> Holoholokai Beach Park to Pololu Valley

>> Hilo Bay and along the Hamakua Coast

Additionally, two wastewater overflow advisories are still posted:

>> Kailua Bay, due to an exceedance of daily maximum levels of permitted fecal indicator bacteria from Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant on May 15 and again on May 17, 18 and 19. The public is advised to avoid waters near the plant’s outfall. Warning signs have been posted.

>> Kuapa Pond (Hawaii Kai Marina), due to a wastewater discharge of 36,000 gallons from a manhole overflow at 580 Lunalilo Home Road that occurred May 17. Hawaii American Water said the spill occurred at about 7 a.m. and continued until about 10 a.m. Warning signs have been posted, and testing is underway.