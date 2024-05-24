Corrections

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

>> A Hawaii judge has awarded $916 million to the state in an unfair- and deceptive-practices court case against Bristol-Meyers Squibb and Sanofi related to the blood thinner drug Plavix. The companies intend to appeal the award. A Page A12 Off the News item Thursday and its headline said the companies had agreed to a “settlement.”

