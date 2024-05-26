Letter: HART CEO, others do not deserve bullying

Isn’t it sad when people who have power feel that they can bully or harass those under them? Take Lori Kahikina, CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART). In an emotional interview, she stated she felt harassed by the HART board. One can only imagine what could have been said and transpired during her meetings to have caused her to want to quit. I’ve been there.

Where was the mediator in the meetings? Frustrations run high, but bullying and harassment should not get out of hand. Workplace harassment polices are being violated and she should not be afraid to file a formal complaint.

Mayor Blangiardi, come on, help out here. Step up and do your job. Put those who are doing the harassment back in their place. Like your spokesperson said, you expect everyone to conduct themselves professionally at all times.

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter