Las Vegas Advisor: In an unexpected move, Mirage to close in July

It wasn’t closing, until it was. After numerous proclamations that the Mirage would remain operating during the long transition to Hard Rock, it was announced last week that the entire casino will close on July 17. It’s a significant development in that the opening of the Mirage in 1989 is credited with flipping the switch on the “new Las Vegas” and ushering in the age of the mega-resort. The Mirage model called for generating profits propertywide, from rooms, food and beverage to entertainment and retail, rather than relying almost solely on casino winnings. Once proven successful, it became the business plan for every high-end casino on the Strip. The new Hard Rock Las Vegas, with its guitar-shaped hotel, is slated to reopen “by spring 2027.”

Tower swap: In what may be a first-of-its-kind building transfer, Horseshoe Las Vegas’ Jubilee Tower is now Paris’ Versailles Tower. Aesthetic changes have been made, but nothing has moved except the respective room counts: Horseshoe now has 2,056 rooms and Paris, 3,672.

New sports book: The completely revamped Sunset Station sports book has opened. The 12,000-square-foot amphitheater-style book seats 200, including tiered VIP lounge areas and 34 seats at the bar. The LED screen is 152 feet long and can broadcast up to 30 different feeds simultaneously, while another 40 LED TVs are positioned around the room.

Tea party: The Garden Table dining experience in the Bellagio Conservatory is offering Afternoon Tea, at 2 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays, and 1 and 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Cost is $63, $95 for Caviar Afternoon Tea. Seating in the cozy area is extremely limited, so reserve ahead.

Question: Are there plans to reopen the Eastside Cannery?

Answer: As of now, owner Boyd Gaming says there are no plans to open the casino located on Boulder Highway, which has been closed since the pandemic. However, Clark County officials recently approved a two-year extension of the casino’s gaming license, leaving the door open for a return at any time.

