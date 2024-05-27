Alaska Air brings back hot main cabin meals, including on Hawaii flights

Alaska Airlines is bringing back hot meals to its in-flight retail menu in the main cabin, with new dishes available for preorder purchase on select flights that include Hawaii routes.

Those in premium class and the main cabin on most flights over 1,100 miles will be able to choose from a selection of up to five dishes, including at least one hot meal option.

The hot meals have been curated by Chef Tony Wright, whose food and beverage team has worked for over a year to create the menu.

“It was important to the Alaska team to create a menu based on guest feedback. The creative process of selecting meals that made the most sense for the West Coast-based airline and then sourcing the freshest ingredients was a labor of love for all of us who were involved in developing this menu,” said Chef Tony Wright.

The new hot meals include a Carnitas Breakfast Bowl, available on early departures on eastbound flights and to Hawaii; a Monte Cristo Breakfast Sandwich, available on early departures on westbound flights and from Hawaii; Panang Curry Chicken, available on lunch or dinner departures on eastbound flights and to Hawaii; and Pretzel Roll Sliders with Chips, available on lunch or dinner departures on westbound flights and from Hawaii.

Each preorder item costs from $8 to $11.50.

Guests who pay with the Alaska Visa Signature or Visa Business card will receive 20% back in statement credit. Hot meals are available to pre-order through the Alaska mobile app or online two weeks to 20 hours prior to your flight’s departure time.

