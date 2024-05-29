Maryland-based investment firm to acquire Turtle Bay Resort

A Maryland-based lodging and real estate investment firm announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the fee simple interest in the 450-room Turtle Bay Resort for $680 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. said the purchase is expected to close in late July, at which time it will transition management to Marriott and flag the hotel with the Ritz-Carlton brand.

The resort recently underwent a comprehensive renovation and was closed from March 2020 to June 2021.

In the announcement, James F. Risoleo, Host’s president, CEO and director, said the Bethesda, Md., company was “thrilled” with the acquisition of Turtle Bay Resort.

“We look forward to working with employees and local partners to build upon the Resort’s preeminent position on the North Shore of Oahu,” Risoleo said. “With the planned Ritz-Carlton rebranding, we believe the Resort will generate out-sized growth as it stabilizes” from the renovation closure.”

The resort sits on 1,180 acres on the North Shore with five miles of beach and coastline views. It features 450 rooms, all with ocean views, including 42 bungalows with direct beach access, a separate check-in, and a private pool. Other amenities include 18,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a club lounge, six food and beverage outlets, seven retail spaces, a spa, a fitness center, two golf courses, seven beaches, four resort pools, tennis and pickleball courts, an equestrian center, a working farm and access to 12 miles of oceanfront trails.

Calling itself the nation’s largest lodging and real estate investment trust, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally for a total of 42,700 rooms. The company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.