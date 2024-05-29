Letter: State leaders must look into liquefied natural gas

Ships at the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, pump liquefied natural gas brought from the Gulf Coast of the United States in 2022.

Gov. Josh Green’s announcement to consider liquefied natural gas (LNG) as part of Hawaii’s energy mix is an innovative and laudable step in the right direction for the state’s renewable future. It simply makes sense to do more now to reduce carbon emissions and lower electricity costs.

As a young kamaaina attending graduate school on the mainland, I know the impact of cost and affordability. My high school classmates are moving to the mainland for work rather than grapple with challenges at home such as high housing and electricity costs. Under the status quo energy plan, we continue to rely on oil, which currently produces 67% of our state’s electricity, resulting in far more emissions and at greater cost than LNG.

If LNG can make electricity cheaper and reduce emissions sooner, pushing for its adoption is a no-brainer for Hawaii. Let’s keep our options open and make a data-based decision.

Nithya Chekuri

Kakaako

