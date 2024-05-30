Hawaii football to air on network TV for 1st time in 12 years

The University of Hawaii football team’s Aug. 31 home game against UCLA will air on CBS, the Rainbow Warriors’ first appearance on network television since 2012.

That also will be the Rainbow Warriors’ first home game on network television (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox) since the 2005 game against Fresno State on ABC.

“I think it’s a chance for the whole world to understand what was built over the last two years,” UH associate head coach Chris Brown said. “I think we have a lot of great players that are going to showcase that, and are going to be very excited and motivated.”

Six of the Warriors’ 12 regular-season games will be shown nationally. CBS Sports Network will televise the Oct. 5 game at San Diego State, Oct. 12 against Boise State, and Nov. 9 against UNLV. Those three games are part of the Moutain West’s television package.

The Warriors’ Oct. 19 road game against Washington will air on the CW.

The Sept. 14 road game against Sam Houston will be streamed on ESPN+.

UH’s national TV schedule:

Aug. 31 vs. UCLA 1:30 p.m. HT – CBS

Sept. 14 at Sam Houston 1:00 p.m. HT – ESPN+

Oct. 5 at San Diego State 2:00 p.m. HT – CBSSN

Oct. 12 vs. Boise State 5:00 p.m. HT – CBSSN

Oct. 19 at Washington State TBA – The CW

Nov. 9 vs. UNLV 4:00 p.m. HT – CBSSN