Mariel Galdiano off to strong start at U.S. Women’s Open

By Billy Hull

Mariel Galdiano fired a 1-over 71 to finish the morning wave on a tough first day of the U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster, Pa.

The 25-year-old Punahou alumna birdied three of her final seven holes on the front nine after starting on No. 10 to finish two behind the clubhouse leaders after the morning wave of golfers concluded.

Only seven players to tee off in the morning shot better than Galdiano, who is making her sixth U.S. Women’s Open appearance.

Galdiano’s only made cut came in 2015 at Lancaster Country Club, which is hosting the tournament again this year.

Defending champion Allisen Corpuz, who was high school teammates with Galdiano, shot a 5-over 75.

Galdiano opened with a double bogey on the par-4 10th before shooting under par the rest of the way.

Corpuz, who started on No. 1, was under par for three holes on the front nine. She was 1 over after 11 when she triple bogeyed the par-3 12th.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who had won six of her last seven LPGA Tour starts, shot a 10 on that same hole and finished the first round at 10-over 80, tied with world No. 3 Lydia Ko, who made six bogeys, a double and a triple.

