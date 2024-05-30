Stanley Cup Final to begin on June 8

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final will begin on Saturday, June 8.

The NHL released the dates for the best-of-seven series today.

All games will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be aired on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.

Game 2 is June 10, followed by Game 3 on June 13 and Game 4 on June 15. If necessary, Game 5 will be on June 18, Game 6 on June 21 and Game 7 on June 24.

The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers are tied 2-2 in the Eastern Conference final with Game 5 on Thursday night in New York. A potential Game 7 in that series would be on June 3.

The Edmonton Oilers and Stars are also tied 2-2 in the Western Conference final with Game 5 on Friday night in Dallas. A potential Game 7 would be on June 4.