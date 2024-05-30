Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Stanley Cup Final to begin on June 8

By Field Level Media

USA TODAY Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell shoots the puck between his own legs against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) and center Alex Wennberg (91) and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) today.
The 2024 Stanley Cup Final will begin on Saturday, June 8.

The NHL released the dates for the best-of-seven series today.

All games will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be aired on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.

Game 2 is June 10, followed by Game 3 on June 13 and Game 4 on June 15. If necessary, Game 5 will be on June 18, Game 6 on June 21 and Game 7 on June 24.

The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers are tied 2-2 in the Eastern Conference final with Game 5 on Thursday night in New York. A potential Game 7 in that series would be on June 3.

The Edmonton Oilers and Stars are also tied 2-2 in the Western Conference final with Game 5 on Friday night in Dallas. A potential Game 7 would be on June 4.

