Letter: Don’t just complain, take action to solve problems

We often wonder, “Why is no one doing something about this?” until it occurs to us to look in the mirror. Kudos to a recent letter writer for taking action (“HECO, Hawaiian Tel act fast to clear ugly debris,” Star-Advertiser, May 27).

For too long I wondered why no one did anything about a noisy, loose sewer drain cover, unsightly waist-high weeds on King Street and a person habitually behaving dangerously on Queen Street. All three problems were promptly solved once I took action. My new motto: If I’m going to complain about it, I owe it to myself to do something about it.

Pam Chambers

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter