Las Vegas Advisor: Another Vegas casino to charge for parking

Add another Las Vegas casino to the pay-for-parking list. After holding the line on free parking since opening in 2021, as of June 1, only players club members in the upper tiers at Resort World will be allowed to park for free for extended periods. Under the new system, everyone will still get up to three free hours, but after the free three, the rate will be “$18 per entry,” which appears to mean that rate will apply no matter how long you stay. Valet parking will remain the same: $25-$75, depending on the duration.

Restaurant Week: Now in its 17th year, Las Vegas Restaurant Week will be held June 3-14 (it’s actually a 12-day event). Several of the city’s top restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus, donating a portion of proceeds to Three Square Food Bank. Go to restaurantweeklv.org for a list of the many participating restaurants.

Bellagio display: The Bellagio Conservatory &Botanical Gardens has unveiled its summer display, called “Higher Love.” The display’s flying theme is emphasized by several polychromatic hot-air balloons, a dirigible and a floating boat, along with butterflies, a flowered mountainside, lots of roses and a frog. The exhibit runs through Aug. 24 and is free to view.

NHL draft: The National Hockey League will hold this year’s draft at Sphere on June 28-29. It’s the first sports league event and the first of any kind to be televised live from the arena. In a statement, the league promised “an NHL Draft like no other.” Reportedly, the draft will be open to the public, though no ticket information was included in the announcement.

Question: Are the Cosmopolitan’s poolside “Dive-In Movie” nights open to the public?

Answer: Yes. The movies run Monday nights and admission is $15. Fontainebleau runs poolside movie nights on Sundays, with $5 admission. Both show major releases, such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Barbie” and “The Hangover.”

