Letter: Condominiums, ADUs no answer to housing crisis

As I drove down Ward Avenue past the remains of TGI Fridays and the Honolulu Club, I saw nothing but new condominium structures being built. Further on, the old Ward Warehouse was demolished for more condos. Auwe! How did it come to this? Is this really the best use of land? Not to mention the new law allowing for additional accessory dwelling units on existing lots, which are in no way big enough to support such density.

This is not the way to solve the housing problem and will sacrifice the beauty of Hawaii. We do not have to become another Hong Kong.

Steve Cedillos

Ala Moana

