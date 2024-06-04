Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 83, airlifted from Diamond Head Crater Trail

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu firefighters rescued an 83-year-old man from Diamond Head Crater Trail late this afternoon after he was unable to descend the trail on his own.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the sick hiker at 4:51 p.m. today, responding with six units and 17 personnel. The first unit arrived at 4:59 p.m. and established command of the area, while the second unit went up the trail by foot.

The man, who had a pre-existing injury, was hiking alone when he became sick, HFD said. Rescuers met the hiker at 5:09 p.m. The man was then airlifted to a nearby landing zone by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter, where his medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 5:26 p.m.

