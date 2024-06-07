Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, June 7, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Top News

3 swimmers rescued off Magic Island

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:24 p.m.

Three swimmers who got into trouble, including a 52-year-old man who was unresponsive, were rescued about 2 p.m. today in the ocean off Magic Island.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the situation. EMS performed advanced life support on all three patients on scene and en route to an emergency room. The unresponsive man was listed in critical condition while a younger man, 23, and a female child, 11, were in serious condition.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide