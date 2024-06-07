3 swimmers rescued off Magic Island

Three swimmers who got into trouble, including a 52-year-old man who was unresponsive, were rescued about 2 p.m. today in the ocean off Magic Island.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the situation. EMS performed advanced life support on all three patients on scene and en route to an emergency room. The unresponsive man was listed in critical condition while a younger man, 23, and a female child, 11, were in serious condition.