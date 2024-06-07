GameStop slumps as ‘Roaring Kitty’ kicks off livestream

GameStock stock influencer Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty,” kicked off his first livestream in three years today as the videogame retailer’s shares dropped around 24% in volatile trading after it announced a share sale to raise up to $3 billion.

Shares of GameStock, which also reported its quarterly results four days ahead of schedule today, shot up nearly 50% the day before after Gill, the key figure behind an eye-popping rally in the struggling company’s stock in 2021, posted on YouTube about the upcoming livestream.

“I kind of forget how to do this,” he said. “I’m alive, kinda.”

GameStock’s stock partly recovered from a loss of about 32% ahead of the livestream.

Trading in GameStop extended losses after the livestream did not begin immediately at its scheduled start of 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT). The stock was halted several times during today’s session.

The company said it would sell up to 75 million shares, but did not respond to a request for more details on the timing of the capital raise and the reason for the early release of its earnings report.

“There’s an old saying: feed the ducks while they’re quacking and certainly the ducks are quacking very loudly for GME right now,” said Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers.

“That’s part of the reason why the company pushed its earnings date forward, because there were rules against selling stock ahead of a major corporate announcement like earnings.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment on whether it was reviewing the share sale.

In 2021, Gill’s championing of GameStop helped its shares rally by as much as 1,600% before they tumbled. He won a cult-like following among some investors and notoriety with others.

Gill has helped attract a flood of retail cash to the beleaguered bricks-and-mortar retailer with his bullish case on Reddit posts and YouTube streams where he often appeared wearing a bright red pirate bandana.

But after drawing congressional and regulatory scrutiny for his role in the extraordinary saga, Gill quickly disappeared, albeit much richer thanks to his GameStop investment, which at one point touched $48 million in value.

His apparent return has sent GameStop shares soaring in recent weeks. They rose nearly 150% since May 13, when an account on X linked to Gill began posting memes that some investors viewed as a sign of him being bullish on the company.

Just last month, GameStop said it made more than $900 million by selling 45 million shares as it took advantage of the revival meme-stocks rally.

“Strike while the iron is hot. AMC was applauded for making use of their stock price surge to clean up its balance sheet, so it’s not surprising that GameStop would take a page from their playbook,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Theater chain AMC Entertainment, also a retail darling, completed a $250 million “at-the-market” share saleduring the meme-stock craze last month.

Additional reporting by Christine Prentice in New York.