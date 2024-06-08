HFD rescues woman, 57, from Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 57-year-old woman after she was injured and couldn’t descend the Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai on her own this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call for the injured hiker at 8:02 a.m. today. Six units and 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at the scene 10 minutes later and ascending the trail on foot. The second unit established a landing zone nearby.

Rescuers arrived at the woman’s location at 8:27 a.m. and conducted a medical assessment. She was then transported by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone. Her medical care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 8:47 a.m.