Man, 62, airlifted from heavy brush in Haleiwa

Honolulu firefighters airlifted a sick man out of heavy brush near Haleiwa Elementary School this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 8:49 a.m. today for the patient, a 62-year-old man, and responded with six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived at 8:53 a.m. and traveled by foot to the man’s location, while the second unit prepared a nearby landing zone.

According to an HFD news release, the man became sick and was unable to traverse through the heavy brush in his area. Rescuers made contact with the man at 10:26 a.m. and conducted a medical assessment. The man was then airlifted from the area via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone.

The man’s medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 11:20 a.m.