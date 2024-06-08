Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, June 8, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Man, 62, airlifted from heavy brush in Haleiwa

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:46 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters airlifted a sick man out of heavy brush near Haleiwa Elementary School this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 8:49 a.m. today for the patient, a 62-year-old man, and responded with six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived at 8:53 a.m. and traveled by foot to the man’s location, while the second unit prepared a nearby landing zone.

According to an HFD news release, the man became sick and was unable to traverse through the heavy brush in his area. Rescuers made contact with the man at 10:26 a.m. and conducted a medical assessment. The man was then airlifted from the area via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone.

The man’s medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 11:20 a.m.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide