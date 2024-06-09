Injured hiker rescued from Kaau Crater Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker on the Kaau Crater Trail Saturday afternoon.

HFD received a 911 call at 3:42 p.m. Saturday about a female hiker who was injured and unable to descend the trail. HFD sent five units staffed with 13 personnel, with the first unit arriving on the scene eight minutes later.

HFD personnel arrived at the hiker’s location at 4:19 p.m. to conduct a medical assessment and provide basic life support. The hiker was transported by helicopter to a landing zone, where medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services 18 minutes later.