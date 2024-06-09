Letter: Biden responsible for major U.S. hardships

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

This nation is in bad shape and it’s not Donald Trump’s fault. I blame Joe Biden. He has failed his political duty to properly lead this country.

Our dollar is weak, inflation is through the roof and the deficit keeps going up. Does he care?

Biden’s worst decision was to open our borders. This act only threatens the security of this nation. Now many immigrants are unaccounted for.

Biden has weakened our country; both he and Kamala Harris are incompetent and unfit to lead. God forbid if Vice President Harris, with all her swearing, were to become president.

Can we afford four more years of Biden? God help us.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter