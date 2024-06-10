Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Access fully restored after Baltimore bridge debris removed

By David Shepardson / Reuters

REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / JUNE 10 A boat passes under a span of the Francis Scott Key Bridge as the main shipping channel prepares to fully reopen, in Baltimore, Maryland.
WASHINGTON >> Federal agencies said on Monday they have restored full access for commercial maritime transit through the Port of Baltimore after the removal of 50,000 tons of debris from the March 26 collapse of the Key Bridge.

The cargo ship Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March in Baltimore, killing six people and paralyzing a major transportation artery for the U.S. Northeast. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said a survey on Monday certified the riverbed as safe for transit and said the Fort McHenry Federal Channel had been restored to its original operational dimensions of 700 feet wide and 50 feet deep.

