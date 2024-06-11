Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Top News

General Motors approves new $6 billion share buyback plan

By Ananta Agarwal / Reuters

Today

Business

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO The logo and ticker for General Motors is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, in November 2021. General Motors today announced a new $6 billion share buyback plan, just over a month after the automaker raised its dividend on upbeat annual forecast, citing stable prices and demand for gasoline-engine vehicles.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO

The logo and ticker for General Motors is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, in November 2021. General Motors today announced a new $6 billion share buyback plan, just over a month after the automaker raised its dividend on upbeat annual forecast, citing stable prices and demand for gasoline-engine vehicles.

General Motors today announced a new $6 billion share buyback plan, just over a month after the automaker raised its dividend on upbeat annual forecast, citing stable prices and demand for gasoline-engine vehicles.

The company had in November outlined a $10 billion stock buyback on the heels of reaching a costly new labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union.

GM completed the first tranche in the first quarter and is on track to reduce its outstanding share count to under 1 billion. Its market capitalization was $54 billion as of the latest close, as per LSEG data.

GM had in January raised its dividend by 33% to 12 cents per share. Its shares were up 1% in premarket trading.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide