Mililani student among ‘Doodle for Google” finalists

A student at Mililani ʻIke Elementary School is one of five national finalists in the 2024 Doodle for Google contest.

Katherine Bursack is the winner of the 2024 Doodle for Google K-3 Imagination Award.

The long-running Google contest invites K-12 students to try their hand at drawing a “Doodle” to celebrate young artists and the power of creativity.

This year, the California-based tech company invited students to use their artistic skills to respond to the theme: “My wish for the next 25 years…”

Katherine’s artwork, called “Fairytales,” offers a colorful, whimsical scene featuring a smiling mermaid surrounded by an array of creatures, sparks and swirls.

She wrote: “My wish for the next 25 years is for mermaids to be in the ocean and dragons in the sky. And magic is everywhere.”

Her artwork is on display in an online gallery with four other finalists representing California, Idaho, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

She will go on to compete for the National Winner prize, which includes a $55,000 college scholarship, $50,000 technology package for her school or non-profit, plus a package of Google hardware and swag.

The National Winner’s artwork will also be displayed on google.com for a day.

The winner is expected to be announced later this month.