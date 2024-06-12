House fire extinguished in Hauula

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a house in Hauula this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call for the incident at a home on Pipilani Place at 10:45 a.m. today. Ten units and 35 personnel responded. The first unit arrived at the scene less than five minutes later at 10:49 a.m., where they saw “smoke and flames emanating from a small, single-story wooden structure” at a two-story residence, HFD said.

The fire was under control at 11:23 a.m. and fully extinguished a little over an hour later at 12:30 p.m. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and the American Red Cross was requested to assist two people that were displaced from the home.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause of the fire, and to provide cost estimates for damages.