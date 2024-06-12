Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Russian missile strike kills 9, injures 29 in Ukraine

By Yuliia Dysa / Reuters

Today

Russia Attacks UkraineWorld news

STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine in this handout image.
STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine in this handout image.

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukraine’s southern city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday killed nine people and injured 29, including five children, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The deadliest attack in weeks damaged an administrative building and an apartment block, Ukraine’s military command said on the Telegram messaging app.

Klymenko said recovery work was now complete.

“Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, should strengthen air defences,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, commenting on the attack. Kryvyi Rih is his hometown.

In video shared by Zelenskiy, one man was shown being carried out of the rubble on a stretcher. Firefighters battled blazes and rescuers heaved a block of concrete in the ruins.

