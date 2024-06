>> There were multiple power outages in Waipio Gentry from April through the end of May. A Page A7 story Tuesday referred to an incorrect end date in one instance.

>> Hawaiian Electric previously asked Big Island customers to conserve energy but did not warn them about possible rolling blackouts. A story on Page A8 Tuesday on AES Hawai‘i’s solar facility on Maui had an unrelated sentence about Hawaiian Electric’s April notice to Hawaii island customers.