Tyson Foods suspends CFO John Tyson after he is arrested

By Granth Vanaik / Reuters

REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN/FILE PHOTO The logo of Tyson Foods is seen in Davos, Switzerland, in May 2022. Tyson Foods said today that it has suspended its chief financial officer, John Tyson, after he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
The logo of Tyson Foods is seen in Davos, Switzerland, in May 2022. Tyson Foods said today that it has suspended its chief financial officer, John Tyson, after he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Tyson Foods has suspended its chief financial officer, John R. Tyson, after he was arrested on charges of alleged driving while intoxicated, the company said today.

The U.S. meat packer said that Tyson was suspended from his duties immediately and that Curt Calaway, a senior finance executive at the company, will take over as interim CFO.

Shares of the company were down 1.3% in afternoon trading.

Tyson has previously also been arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Arkansas in November 2022.

Tyson is the great-grandson of the company’s founder, John W. Tyson.

