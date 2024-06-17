Alewa Drive utility work requires power outage, road closure

Hawaiian Electric crews say emergency work on Alewa Drive will require a power outage for approximately three hours today between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Crews are replacing utility equipment along Alewa Drive, just past the Mamalu Street fork this morning.

Work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The outage will affect customers along Alewa Drive, Mamalu Street, Mamalu Place, Kalikimaka Street, Paina Street, Nanaina Place, Lanui Place, Kualono Street, Olalahina Place, Mawae Place, Malua Drive, Kualono Street, Hemolele Place, Kilakila Drive, Hoomaikai Street, Kaumailuna Place and other cross streets in the vicinity.

Additionally, a section of Alewa Drive near the first switchback will be closed, with traffic rerouted to Mamalu Street.

The area will be marked with safety signs, traffic cones and arrow boards to direct motorists to the alternate route. Special duty police and flagmen will also assist with onsite traffic control.

Motorists should expect traffic delays.