Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 17, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsVital Statistics

Vital statistics: June 7-13, 2024

By Ashley Adriano aadriano@staradvertiser.com

Today Last updated 10:42 p.m.

Marriage licensesand birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, June 7-13

>> Darren Thomas Koon Wah Au and Jasmine Hye Won Ahn

>> Brandon Scott Bussard and Kierstyn Samantha Bates

>> Daniel Fay Caldwell and Sadie Lynn Aronson

>> Brett Stuart Carter and Amber Kathryn Schaefer

>> William Walter Cote and Amy Lynn Barailloux

>> Milton Stott Davis and Aileen Emily Du

>> Ciara Melle Encarnacion Dela Cruz and Franz Terrenz Guevarra Banocnoc

>> Rafael Guerrero and Esmeralda Perez Perez

>> Jami Lynn Healy and Mark Francis Boisvert II

>> Robert Shipley Holcomb and Kelly Jean Leimomi Souza

>> Donna Ortiz Howard and David Allan Willard

>> Edgar Manuel Ildefonzo and Blessie Bulusan Atabay

>> Rachel Kimiko Doi Inafuku and Micah Akira Kaneshiro

>> Jaylee Kristen Johnson and Caelan Andrew Jared Osman

>> Anthony Alistair Joyce and Angel Carter

>> Renata Genevieve Kanani Kiemnec and Gerald Charles Ah Wah Preston Jr.

>> Lucas Lawrence Knudson and Natalie Renae Schwisow

>> Priscilla Hiu Shan Lai and Ronnie Antonio Tungpalan

>> William Leroy Lopez Jr. and Marleen Leilani Bush

>> Thomas Jay Murrieta and Chelsea Elizabeth Buchanan

>> Chandler Grace Noordhoff and Brett Andrew William Fair

>> Kekoa Akio Omo and Tirzah Nicole Primiano

>> Hannah Irene Paredes and Jacob Alonzo Gomez

>> Jillane Ewalani Pedro and Edward Lee Ching

>> Karolina Piotrowska and Marcin Adam Siemiatkowski

>> Alejandro Ivan Sanchez and Rachel Brianna Marler

>> Nicolas Sanchez and Joseph Michael Anguiano

>> Roxanne Tenee Sanchez and Obadiah Randall Wittler

>> Kalen Clarita Shinagawa and Troy Masami Hanaoka

>> Olivia Marie Stanfill and Reese Tate Puckett

>> Joseph Ralph Trujillo and Tricia Love Vargas

>> Ashton Ikaika Visoria and Lani-Girl Kealoha Uluwehi O Keala Onapua Rosa

>> Alfred Garland Wiltshire and Darene Kayo Matsuoka

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, June 7-13

>> Raymond Keawe Alapai IV

>> Oliver Henry Bayangos

>> Wyatt Richard Day

>> Hazel Grace Nu‘uwaika‘ihikapuokonakai‘opuaikala‘i Edwards

>> Trevor Nalukaiokalaepohakuke­kanekapuakakuhihewa Edwards

>> Joshua David Ellis

>> Vaiola ‘O Kealoha Junior Fifita

>> Dottie Kaila Gomes

>> Kayden-Paul Clifford Keli‘imai­kai Werner Ka‘awa-Flores Kahue-Sylva

>> Xavien Jonathan La Rosa- Handford

>> Kaliko Kahelemeakuaokalani Makalii

>> Emma Moteki Mori

>> Devyn Justice Murray

>> Tiare Here Wahine Jeannette Naiyanna Neill-Mesiona

>> Amarion Ricardo Evagelia Taveuveu

>> Gael Enrique Vazquez Arroyo

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide