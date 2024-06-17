Vital statistics: June 7-13, 2024
Marriage licensesand birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, June 7-13
>> Darren Thomas Koon Wah Au and Jasmine Hye Won Ahn
>> Brandon Scott Bussard and Kierstyn Samantha Bates
>> Daniel Fay Caldwell and Sadie Lynn Aronson
>> Brett Stuart Carter and Amber Kathryn Schaefer
>> William Walter Cote and Amy Lynn Barailloux
>> Milton Stott Davis and Aileen Emily Du
>> Ciara Melle Encarnacion Dela Cruz and Franz Terrenz Guevarra Banocnoc
>> Rafael Guerrero and Esmeralda Perez Perez
>> Jami Lynn Healy and Mark Francis Boisvert II
>> Robert Shipley Holcomb and Kelly Jean Leimomi Souza
>> Donna Ortiz Howard and David Allan Willard
>> Edgar Manuel Ildefonzo and Blessie Bulusan Atabay
>> Rachel Kimiko Doi Inafuku and Micah Akira Kaneshiro
>> Jaylee Kristen Johnson and Caelan Andrew Jared Osman
>> Anthony Alistair Joyce and Angel Carter
>> Renata Genevieve Kanani Kiemnec and Gerald Charles Ah Wah Preston Jr.
>> Lucas Lawrence Knudson and Natalie Renae Schwisow
>> Priscilla Hiu Shan Lai and Ronnie Antonio Tungpalan
>> William Leroy Lopez Jr. and Marleen Leilani Bush
>> Thomas Jay Murrieta and Chelsea Elizabeth Buchanan
>> Chandler Grace Noordhoff and Brett Andrew William Fair
>> Kekoa Akio Omo and Tirzah Nicole Primiano
>> Hannah Irene Paredes and Jacob Alonzo Gomez
>> Jillane Ewalani Pedro and Edward Lee Ching
>> Karolina Piotrowska and Marcin Adam Siemiatkowski
>> Alejandro Ivan Sanchez and Rachel Brianna Marler
>> Nicolas Sanchez and Joseph Michael Anguiano
>> Roxanne Tenee Sanchez and Obadiah Randall Wittler
>> Kalen Clarita Shinagawa and Troy Masami Hanaoka
>> Olivia Marie Stanfill and Reese Tate Puckett
>> Joseph Ralph Trujillo and Tricia Love Vargas
>> Ashton Ikaika Visoria and Lani-Girl Kealoha Uluwehi O Keala Onapua Rosa
>> Alfred Garland Wiltshire and Darene Kayo Matsuoka
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, June 7-13
>> Raymond Keawe Alapai IV
>> Oliver Henry Bayangos
>> Wyatt Richard Day
>> Hazel Grace Nu‘uwaika‘ihikapuokonakai‘opuaikala‘i Edwards
>> Trevor Nalukaiokalaepohakukekanekapuakakuhihewa Edwards
>> Joshua David Ellis
>> Vaiola ‘O Kealoha Junior Fifita
>> Dottie Kaila Gomes
>> Kayden-Paul Clifford Keli‘imaikai Werner Ka‘awa-Flores Kahue-Sylva
>> Xavien Jonathan La Rosa- Handford
>> Kaliko Kahelemeakuaokalani Makalii
>> Emma Moteki Mori
>> Devyn Justice Murray
>> Tiare Here Wahine Jeannette Naiyanna Neill-Mesiona
>> Amarion Ricardo Evagelia Taveuveu
>> Gael Enrique Vazquez Arroyo