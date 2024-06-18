This salad is perfect for a summer lunch

You’ll find the green beans, wax beans, Romano beans and fresh shelling beans for this salad at the farmers’ market, making it perfect for a summer lunch or supper. With sweet cherry tomatoes and fingerling potatoes, it makes a substantial meal. Add good canned tuna, black olives or anchovy fillets too, if you wish.

Summer Vegetable Niçoise Salad

Ingredients for the vinaigrette:

• 1 small shallot, finely diced

• 2 garlic cloves, smashed to a paste

• 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and black pepper

Ingredients for the salad:

• 1 pound small round potatoes or fingerlings

• Salt and black pepper

• 6 eggs

• 3 cups shucked fresh shelling beans, such as cranberry beans (about 3 pounds of pods), or use 2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini or cranberry beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 pound green beans, preferably a mix of green beans, yellow wax beans and flat Romano beans

• 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved

• 5 ounces arugula

• 1 handful basil leaves, for garnish

• 1 (6- to 8-ounce) can tuna, preferably ventresca (optional)

• Aioli, for serving

Directions:

Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, put shallot, garlic and vinegar. Whisk in olive oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cook potatoes: Place potatoes in a medium pot over high heat, cover with water and add a good pinch of salt. Boil for about 15 minutes, until tender. Let cool, then cut in half.

Cook eggs: In the same pot, boil the eggs until runny in the center, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl with ice water to cool. Peel and halve them while the beans cook.

Cook fresh shelling beans: Place in a small saucepan and cover with 2 inches of water. Add a pinch of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Turn heat down to low and simmer until tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Let the beans cool in their own broth. (If using canned beans, skip this step.)

Blanch the green beans: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook till just done, about 3 minutes. Remove from water and spread out on a baking sheet or platter to cool. Repeat with wax beans and Romano beans, if using.

Assemble the salad: Place drained shelling beans, green beans, potatoes and cherry tomatoes in a large bowl or serving platter. Season everything with salt and pepper, then toss gently, using your hands. Pour the vinaigrette over, then toss gently, again using your hands.

Place egg halves over the vegetables, surround with arugula and scatter basil leaves over the top. Top with tuna, if using. Pass a bowl of aioli, if desired.

Total time: 1 hour 45 minutes, serves 4-6.