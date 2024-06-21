Police search for Pearl Harbor shooting suspect

Honolulu police opened an attempted murder investigation after a 29-year-old man told officers he was shot at in the Pearl Harbor area.

“The complainant and the unknown suspect got into a verbal argument which escalated when the suspect fired multiple times at the complainant. The complainant was able to flee the scene without suffering any injuries,” according to information made public in the daily bulletin from the Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division.

No arrests have been made and an attempted murder in the second degree investigation is ongoing.

HPD did not say where in the Pearl Harbor area the shooting occurred nor was a description of the suspect who allegedly fired the shots shared with the public.

The shooting happened at about 10:37 p.m. last night.