Honolulu police seek suspect in alleged robbery on TheBus

Honolulu police have released footage of a male suspect who allegedly robbed a victim of his bag while riding TheBus.

Police said it happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. The victim was riding on an Oahu Transit Service bus when the male suspect — described as in his early 20s — approached him and demanded his “property” in a threatening manner.

When the bus stopped, the suspect took the victim’s bag and ran off.

The suspect is described as an unknown, local male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black jacket and black beanie.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact an HPD detective in the criminal investigation division. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers online or at 808-955-8300.