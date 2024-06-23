Las Vegas Advisor: F1 Arcade constructing its flagship in Las Vegas

The world’s largest F1 Arcade will open next year at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, and the 21,000-square-foot attraction will become the flagship location. Three Arcades are already operating, in Boston, and London and Birmingham in England. A fourth location is slated to open in Washington, D.C., in the fall.

The Arcade will give fans an opportunity to participate in a Formula One-simulator racing experience, with tickets in the $25 range for 10 minutes. The attraction, to be located next to Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, will occupy two levels and have an outside terrace overlooking the Strip and, of course, the actual Grand Prix when it runs in November.

EI expands: Joining the recent spate of casino makeovers, the off-Strip Ellis Island is adding 6,500 square feet to its casino floor, including an expansion of the sports book, in a build-out into the space that was the streetside microbrewery. The project is expected to be completed early next year.

Top sushi: In a Yelp ranking of sushi restaurants nationwide based on total volume and ratings of reviews, eight Las Vegas restaurants were included. The highest ranked was Ari Sushi & Sake, which came in at No. 6. The others were Its Izakaya (19), Sushi Hiroyoshi (23), Taru (25), Kabuto (39), Kame Omakase (45), Toro Sushi (64) and Smile Shota (77). All are located outside of casinos.

Number 11: Poker superstar Phil Ivey won the $10K Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event to give him his 11th World Series of Poker bracelet. It breaks a tie with Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan and Erik Seidel to put Ivey alone in second place in all-time WSOP wins, still well behind Phil Hellmuth’s 17.

Question: Is it called “The Sphere,” or just “Sphere”? I keep seeing the latter.

Answer: It’s easier to say The Sphere, but the official name is Sphere. Either way, the new-age entertainment venue continues to rack up raves for its technological capabilities.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.